Credit Agricole S A Grows Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.
BYND has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.
Beyond Meat Profile
Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
