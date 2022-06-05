Credit Agricole S A Grows Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 9.08. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

Beyond Meat Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.