Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Position in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.36% of Rockley Photonics worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $3,210,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RKLY. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockley Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

RKLY stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian J. Blaser acquired 47,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $197,181.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $47,973.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $100,074. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockley Photonics (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.