Credit Agricole S A Has $1.40 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

