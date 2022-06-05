Credit Agricole S A Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,926 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,257 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 632.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $37.61 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

