Credit Agricole S A Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1,062.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after buying an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $339.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $300.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.22 and its 200-day moving average is $349.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.15%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.