Credit Agricole S A Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $297,543,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ferrari by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $189.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RACE. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.09.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

