Credit Agricole S A Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 232,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,000. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.10% of Mandiant as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNDT opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

