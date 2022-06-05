Credit Agricole S A Raises Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $231,287,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 210.7% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 582,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,290,000 after acquiring an additional 240,833 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,428,000 after acquiring an additional 220,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays dropped their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

