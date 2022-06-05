Credit Agricole S A Takes $5.17 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,000. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 143,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,986 shares during the period.

Shares of XME opened at $54.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $66.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

