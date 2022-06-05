Critical Survey: Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) & Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Medalist Diversified REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $284.10 million 7.78 $53.51 million $0.47 37.85 Medalist Diversified REIT $11.47 million 1.46 -$4.36 million ($0.17) -5.63

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Retail Opportunity Investments and Medalist Diversified REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 1 1 0 2.00 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.80%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 19.81% 4.26% 1.99% Medalist Diversified REIT -26.28% -13.03% -3.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 110.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Opportunity Investments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Medalist Diversified REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Our company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015. Our company was formed to acquire, reposition, renovate, lease and manage income-producing properties, with a primary focus on (i) commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, (ii) multi-family residential properties and (iii) limited service hotel properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the southeastern part of the United States, with an expected concentration in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.