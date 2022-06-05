Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY increased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Crocs by 1,406.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Frasch purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,242 shares of company stock worth $1,496,887. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

