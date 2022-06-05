CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.70 million-$516.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.35 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

Shares of CRWD opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.44. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.97.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,284,000 after purchasing an additional 325,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

