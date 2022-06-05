Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lessened by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 1.9% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $37,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. AXA S.A. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.79.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $183.04 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

