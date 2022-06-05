Crown (CRW) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $953,267.37 and approximately $337.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,868.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.95 or 0.00632594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00191291 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,821,854 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

