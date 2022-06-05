Crust Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004308 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00400852 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004287 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00166640 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

