CryptoBlades (SKILL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $857,976.00

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00006686 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $857,976.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,266 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

