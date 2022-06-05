CSFB Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.50.

TSE:LB opened at C$41.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$36.54 and a 1 year high of C$45.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.42.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million. Analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 135.16%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

