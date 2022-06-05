Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 157,624 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 334.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,624 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $60,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 30.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of LMND opened at $20.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.01. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $115.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

