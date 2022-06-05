Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 264,405 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 537.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,405 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of Vontier worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,654,000 after purchasing an additional 114,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,676,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,374,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,714,000 after purchasing an additional 594,417 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,207,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,560,000 after purchasing an additional 377,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,072,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,415,000 after purchasing an additional 558,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

VNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus cut their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.