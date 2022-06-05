Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 5,070 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.22.

POOL opened at $407.27 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $377.52 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $412.28 and a 200-day moving average of $469.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

