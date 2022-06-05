Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 211.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 199,174 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,348,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 759,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after purchasing an additional 529,251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,540,000 after purchasing an additional 368,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,364,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

NYSE FLS opened at $30.99 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

