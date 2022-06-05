Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.09 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 156.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,610 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Albertsons Companies worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after buying an additional 107,916 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 199,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 133,026 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

NYSE:ACI opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $617,082.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,741.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

