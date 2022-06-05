Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Allison Transmission worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 346.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,239,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,068,000 after buying an additional 237,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,184,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after buying an additional 178,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

