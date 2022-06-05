Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.84 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,205 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in CMS Energy by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 96,610 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $550,234. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

CMS opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.