Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.28 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 559.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,041 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 414,008 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

