Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 305.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.16.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

