Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $9.97 Million in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,974,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBA opened at $60.95 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

