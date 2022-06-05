Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 67,024 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,024 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

