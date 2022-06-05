Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 414.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744,155 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Yext worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 233,059 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Yext by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Yext by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 52,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

YEXT opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $665.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,072.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

