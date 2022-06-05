Cushing Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,000 Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 398,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,112.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,200 shares of company stock worth $3,113,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

NYSE LPI opened at $107.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.39. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $107.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 3.65.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 30.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

