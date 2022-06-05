Cushing Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNW opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

