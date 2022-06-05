CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.33). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

CBAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 496,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $173.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.09. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 32.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 136,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 243,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 731,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

