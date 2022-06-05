D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 1,010,404 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 194.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,531,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.36% of Newell Brands worth $33,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,898,000 after purchasing an additional 59,411 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 74,082 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 557,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 558.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 67,132 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $21.12 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

