D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 213,172 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.37% of AECOM worth $40,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AECOM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,493,000 after buying an additional 64,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AECOM by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47,823 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in AECOM by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,952 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AECOM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,787,000 after acquiring an additional 98,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,906,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

AECOM stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. AECOM has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

