D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $37.59 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 177,672 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $37,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 346.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,239,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,068,000 after purchasing an additional 237,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 178,150 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period.

NYSE ALSN opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

