D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $42.72 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,538,724 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Gentex worth $42,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,378 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,372,000 after purchasing an additional 81,671 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,045 shares of company stock valued at $384,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

