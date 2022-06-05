D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $44.60 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,712,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,388 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $44,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of WMB stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.
Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
See Also
