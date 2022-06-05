Dai (DAI) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. Dai has a total market cap of $6.84 billion and approximately $224.45 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,836,308,121 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

