Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $266.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.32. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.93.
In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
