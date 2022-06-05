Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €56.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.50 ($62.90).

Danone stock opened at €55.90 ($60.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.42. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($77.56).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

