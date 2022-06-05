Dawn Protocol Price Tops $1.21 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $88.92 million and $4.20 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00004032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,018.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 73,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

