Decentraland Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $103.07 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003300 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Profile

MANA is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,653,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,849,240,641 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

