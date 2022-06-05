DECOIN Reaches Market Cap of $4.68 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $6,759.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000663 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,155,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,808,358 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

