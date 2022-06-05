DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Hits $0.0882

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $50,806.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 44% higher against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00403360 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00430758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031321 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

