Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) will announce $40.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.73 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $22.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $103.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.34 million to $154.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $146.92 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $358.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after acquiring an additional 90,373 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,887,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 105.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.45. 409,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,806. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

About Denali Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.