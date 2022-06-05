Desjardins Boosts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$40.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.45.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.46. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $23.93.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,508,000 after acquiring an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,689 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 624,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

