Desjardins Cuts PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Price Target to C$0.50

PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of PWWBF stock opened at 0.21 on Thursday. PowerBand Solutions has a 12-month low of 0.14 and a 12-month high of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.31.
PowerBand Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
