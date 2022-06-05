Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Target Price to $324.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Moody’s stock opened at $285.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.20. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $269.47 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,646,000 after buying an additional 90,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after buying an additional 555,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

