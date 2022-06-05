Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €6.30 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.77) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.87) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.80) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.53) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.94 ($7.47).

LHA opened at €6.57 ($7.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a 1 year high of €11.25 ($12.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

