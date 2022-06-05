DEXTools Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $103,708.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,874.20 or 1.00019273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001675 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 97,828,022 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.